Report: Newcastle are now fighting for £21m star











The latest reports are suggesting that Premier League side Newcastle United are battling to try and sign Roger Ibanez.

According to calciomercato, Roma player Roger Ibanez is a player Roma are looking to sell this summer as they need to make a certain amount of money.

The report states that the defender is attracting a lot of interest, with Newcastle, as well as fellow Premier League sides Aston Villa and Tottenham, all apparently keen on signing him.

Ibanez also reportedly has a price tag. The same report suggests that Roma want around £17-21million for him this summer.



(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Newcastle battling for Roger Ibanez

Newcastle will be playing in the Champions League next season. This is a remarkable achievement. In order to compete in the competition, they need to make sure that they have some experience and some more quality.

Ibanez would bring both to the club. The centre-back can also play as a defensive midfielder. He has played both at a top level and in European competitions.

The 24 year-old, who has been labelled as a “perfect defender in the making”, would be a quality signing for Newcastle.

Not only would it show how far they have come but it would also be a big statement of intent to warn others that they are here to stay battling for top four.

No doubt Newcastle are very happy to build over the summer. It will be very intriguing to see who they bring to the club.

(Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images)