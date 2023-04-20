Report: Newcastle and Aston Villa are interested in Matteo Guendouzi











L’Equipe have reported that Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham are all interested in Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

The Frenchman, who used to play for Arsenal, is struggling for game time in Ligue 1. Due to this, L’Equipe believe that he will be sold in the summer transfer window.

West Ham see Guendouzi as a possible Declan Rice replacement and Newcastle need to improve their squad as they will be competing in Europe next season. Past reports from RMC Sport revealed that Villa would be willing to spend around £35 million on Guendouzi.

The three Premier League clubs aren’t the only sides interested. The report also reveals that some sides in Italy are also monitoring the player.

Newcastle and Aston Villa interested in Matteo Guendouzi

Three Premier League clubs interested shows that Guendouzi is one to watch during the transfer window. Despite his failings at Arsenal, he has definitely improved at Marseille. The central midfielder loves a tackle and can also push forward with the ball.

Whilst he was in the Premier League, pundit Gary Neville massively praised the player. He called him fantastic in a performance against Manchester City.

One thing that may help Villa in their pursuit of Guendouzi is Unai Emery. The manager worked with Guendouzi at Arsenal and he played 48 times in his debut season at the club.

Both Newcastle and Villa have wealthy owners, so it will be interesting to see how much these clubs fancy bidding for Guendouzi.

West Ham are embroiled in a relegation battle and could see themselves lose out due to both Newcastle and Villa possibly playing in Europe next season.

