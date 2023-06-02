Report: New investors now cool their interest in taking over Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur have a big summer but talk of a takeover seems to be just rumours as a new report has suggested that investors have removed their interest in taking over the club.

The Evening Standard has reported that Tottenham were subject to interest from Qatari investors. Their interest was seemingly big as Nasser Al-Khelaifi is understood to have met chairman Daniel Levy in a hotel for talks.

Al-Khelaifi is the owner of Paris Saint-Germain, and the Qatari owner wanted a minority stake in Spurs. Despite this, interest has now cooled and the investors are now looking at clubs in Spain, Italy and Brazil.

The report goes on to say that Tottenham are adamant that the club is not for sale for any price. It will be very interesting to see if the reported interest picks up again in the future.

(Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Qatar investors cool interest in Tottenham

With a lot of uncertainty at the club as they look for a new manager, it will be good to hear some concrete information suggesting the club is not up for sale.

Despite this, some fans may have wanted Daniel Levy to sell the club. The chairman has received a lot of criticisms this season.

Spurs finished eighth and missed out on a European qualification spot. Big investors coming in would no doubt help the club, but what they need right now is stability.

With one of the best stadiums in the world and Harry Kane, they are able to build a great team to get back into the top four.

The big issue is whether Daniel Levy is the man who is able to do this. He has consistently struggled to bring the right players to the club. This has been emphasised by the drop off of the club this season.

(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)