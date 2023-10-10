Report names position Postecoglou is prioritising in January window; ‘outstanding’ £25m player on Spurs’ radar

Ange Postecoglou has made signing a left winger his top priority for the January transfer window, with Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Jota.

That is according to a report from Caught Offside, which notes that Spurs have lost both Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic to a serious injury.

The January window is looking set to be a crucial one for Tottenham. They have obviously made an unbelievable start to the campaign, going into the international break top of the Premier League table.

However, it is probably fair to say that many are still expecting Spurs to fall away at some stage. They play such a brave brand of football. And they take a number of risks with how Ange Postecoglou wants them to play.

Ange Postecoglou identifies Tottenham priority for January

Tottenham also appear to lack genuine depth in a number of areas. And with that, it seems imperative that they make a number of important signings in January.

Caught Offside has now suggested that Postecoglou’s main focus is to sign a new left-winger to make up for the injuries to Solomon and Perisic.

And Jota is one name on his radar. The 24-year-old could leave Saudi Arabia just a handful of months after his £25 million move from Celtic. He has barely played since leaving the Scottish Premiership.

Jota reunion may be another inspired move from Spurs

Jota is a player Postecoglou has previously described as ‘outstanding‘ after managing him at Parkhead. And you would imagine that Tottenham fans would trust the boss completely if he decided that he really wanted to be reunited with Jota.

Admittedly, there is still some way to go before January arrives. However, if Tottenham remain around the summit by the time the window opens, it is so important that they make some big statements in the market.

They could have the potential to achieve something very special.