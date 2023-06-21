The latest reports suggest that Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco are looking to sign Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey during the transfer window.

According to Ignazio Genuardi, via GetFootballNewsFrance, the Arsenal midfielder is starting to attract a lot of interest from Monaco.

The report states that Monaco need to find a midfielder as a couple of their current stars could leave this summer. This has led them to monitor Partey.

The Ghanian is allowed to leave the Gunners this summer, according to The Athletic. He was a star player for a lot of last season for Arsenal, but started to drop off towards the end of the campaign.

Monaco want Thomas Partey

No one at the start of the 2022/23 season would have expected Partey to be a player apparently allowed to leave this summer.

Despite this, Arsenal went from Europa League challengers to Premier League title challengers quite quickly. Due to this, it is no shock to see them look for better talent.

With reports suggesting the club want midfielder Declan Rice and other links suggesting Romeo Lavia could be moving to North London, it is not a shock to see some players be leaving.

The £45m star was a key starting player but became a bench player by the end of the season. Players like Declan Rice would most definitely be an upgrade.

Arsenal will want to make sure that challenging for the title was not a fluke. To do this, manager Mikel Arteta has to make big decisions.