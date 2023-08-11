Report: Moises Caicedo has a preferred club he would rather join out of Liverpool and Chelsea this morning

Liverpool have gone in big for Moises Caicedo.

The Reds have bid £110m to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder from Brighton, and, by all accounts, it looks like this deal could be done soon.

However, according to The Times, Caicedo still has his heart set on a move to Chelsea.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

The midfielder is said to still be leaning towards a move to Stamford Bridge rather than a move to Anfield, so there’s still a chance this deal gets hijacked.

Caicedo wants to join Chelsea rather than Liverpool, and, as strange as it sounds, we can understand why.

Chelsea have been courting the player for much longer, a number of his former Brighton colleagues are there both on the pitch and behind the scenes, and with all due respect, a move to London does have that pull for certain players.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

However, as with any transfer, when we get down to brass tax, this move will be about money, and with Liverpool offering £110m, and Chelsea offering just £80m so far, a move to Anfield could well be on the cards.

Caicedo may prefer to join Chelsea, but if the Blues aren’t willing to stump up the cash to sign him this summer, then he may have no choice but to head to Liverpool.

In all honesty, a move to Liverpool may be better for Caicedo. He’d be joining a much more stable team under one of the best coaches in the world, and he would be reuniting with Alexis Mac Allister who he had such a brilliant partnership with at Brighton.

This is far from a done deal just yet though, so keep an eye out for further twists and turns on this front.