Arsenal have a great academy and the latest news from LondonWorld has revealed that Mikel Arteta considers Catalin Cirjan to be one of Arsenal’s best young prospects.

The talent that has come from the academy at the Gunners has included current starts like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe.

We have seen such academy stars given a chance in North London very early into their careers. This season we saw Arteta give Ethan Nwaneri his debut in the Premier League. He became the youngest ever Premier League player.

Bukayo Saka is essential for the club and has been helping them surprisingly battle for the title. It is exciting to see the next batch of wonderkids emerge.

Arteta see Catalin Cirjan as one of Arsenal’s best prospects

The 19 year-old is already playing at youth level for his country Romania. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has included him, on occasions, in first-team training.

London World also reported that the midfielder was given a new contract. This keeps him at the club until 2024 and also has to option to extend for a further year.

Mikel Arteta has worked with a lot of youth, both at Arsenal and Manchester City. The way in which the younger stars at the club have come on in leaps and bounds emphasises that Cirjan is in one of the best places to have a good career.

There is a lot of quality in midfield at Arsenal, so Cirjan may have to bide his time to get into the match day squad. With him being so young, it is best for him to develop and not be rushed.

