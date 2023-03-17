Report: Mikel Arteta set to start 25-year-old Arsenal player vs Crystal Palace on Sunday now











According to The Telegraph, Gabriel Jesus is in line to start for Arsenal against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Jesus has been out injured for the past three months, but now he’s set to return to the Gunners’ starting lineup in the Premier League for the first time in 128 days.

Jesus came off the bench against Fulham last week before playing 45 minutes against Sporting in the Europa League on Thursday.

Arsenal have missed Jesus during his absence, but the likes of Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah have filled in admirably

Jesus will now have a chance to show Mikel Arteta what he’s been missing, and this is a great chance for him to hit the ground running upon his return to the XI.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Indeed, Jesus has to fancy his chances of doing the business against Palace this weekend.

The Eagles are without a manager after sacking Patrick Vieira and they’ve not won a game in 2023 so far.

They’re coming up against a wounded Arsenal side on Sunday, and Jesus will be desperate to get his name on the scoresheet for sure.

With Palace playing so poorly at the moment, Jesus will get plenty of chances against Arsenal’s London rivals, and he could well return to form in wonderful fashion this weekend.

Of course, Arsenal do need to be wary of the potential new manager bounce for Palace, a change in the dugout can often inspire a team to find some semblance of form, and Arsenal know that only too well after losing to Everton in Sean Dyche’s first game as Toffees boss.

However, Arsenal will be hoping that the returning striker bounce can counter-act any new manager bounce that Palace may enjoy this weekend as Jesus returns to the XI.

Photo by Federico Guerra Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

