Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly still not sure about Ben White’s long-term position at the club despite working with the Englishman for two years now.

The Gunners came ever so close to winning the Premier League title last season. Arteta’s young side did a remarkable job, with almost every single player performing brilliantly.

White, who played most of the season at right-back, was definitely one of Arsenal‘s best players, but The Sun claims that Arteta isn’t quite sure about his position.

Mikel Arteta isn’t sure about Ben White’s position at Arsenal

Ben White played as a central defender for most parts in his debut season at Arsenal. The Englishman did a fantastic job there as well, and he was expected to continue as a centre-half.

However, following William Saliba’s return from his loan at Marseille, Mikel Arteta decided to use the Frenchman next to Gabriel Magalhaes. White was pushed to right-back.

That didn’t seem like the right move for White at the very start, but he grew into his role as a full-back, and ended the campaign as one of the best players in that position in the country.

Now, however, the report claims that Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Ivan Fresneda this summer because Arteta is ‘unsure if his long-term future is out wide’.

That could lead to White playing in a different position next season.

TBR View:

There is a big chance that Ben White will play in a different position at Arsenal next season.

In the final two games of the campaign, Mikel Arteta deployed an unusual 3-2-2-3 formation, with the 25-year-old Englishman playing on the right side of a back three.

That could well be the system Arsenal start next season with, especially if they can bring in players like Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Joao Cancelo to the side.

Irrespective of where he plays, White has shown that he has the capacity to adapt and perform at the highest level. There’s no doubt that he will do the same if his position is changed again next season.

