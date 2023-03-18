Report: Midfielder has changed his agent, Liverpool think they'll be signing him and he’s ‘likely’ to leave











According to The Mail, Mason Mount has made quite a big change behind the scenes as he’s appointed a new agent.

Mount has hired Neil Fewings to represent him going forwards, and that may be quite a notable switch as speculation continues to grow around the midfielder’s future.

Indeed, Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Mount in recent weeks, and according to some reports, the Reds are ‘confident’ of signing the England star in the summer transfer window.

Interestingly, The Mail’s story has been backed up by Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist shared the same update, but he added that Mount is ‘likely’ to leave the London club in the summer transfer window.

Mount being likely to leave is a real boost for Liverpool as they look to rebuild their midfield for the coming years.

As many know, the Reds’ midfield is a bit of a state at the moment with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago not playing to their usual standards.

Liverpool need a refresh, and it sounds as though Mount could be the first piece in this puzzle.

As for Mount himself, it’s rather sad to see him leaving Chelsea after such a long association with the Blues.

Mount joined Chelsea at the age of just six, and, in all honesty, it looked as though he could have been a one-club man, he was well on his way to becoming a Chelsea legend, but stalled contract negotiations appear to have dampened the relationship between the player and the club.

Liverpool look to be leading this race right now, but there will certainly be a few clubs in the queue for his signature come the end of the season.

