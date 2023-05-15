Report: Mauricio Pochettino keen to work with £120m target at Chelsea











Mauricio Pochettino is wanting to work with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice at Chelsea next season according to the latest reports.

It looks like Pochettino is close to becoming the manager of Chelsea. According to 90min, Rice remains a target for the Blues and Pochettino is keen to work with the midfielder at Chelsea.

West Ham are accepting the fact that they could lose their captain in the summer. David Moyes has slapped a £120million price tag on the Hammers star.

Other clubs are also interested, like Arsenal. It may, therefore, be tough for Chelsea to compete with a team who have already qualified for the Champions League next season.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino wants Declan Rice at Chelsea

Rice would be a superb addition for Chelsea. They need a solid defensive midfielder who also flourishes box-to-box and Rice is one of the best in the division.

The “underrated” star is also an essential England international. It is no shock to see him want to move to a bigger club this summer.

He only has one year left on his contract, so West Ham will have to decide whether they want to make some money from him or let him go on a free transfer. No doubt due to the quality of Rice, they will have to sell in order to sign some replacements.

It is a huge summer for Chelsea and Pochettino. They will be a lot of pressure on the new manager to succeed at the club as they desperately need to battle for top four next season instead of being in the bottom half of the league.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Show all