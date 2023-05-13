Report: Manchester United make 'colossal' offer to £52m Liverpool target











Manchester United and Liverpool have both been linked with Napoli’s Kim Min-jae in recent days.

90Min recently claimed that the Red Devils and the Reds were both scouting the defender.

Man United and Liverpool are reportedly both in the market for new centre-backs this summer.

However, the Old Trafford outfit appears to have stolen a march on their Anfield rivals across the M62.

According to Foot Mercato, discussions have been taking place between Man United and Kim.

The French outlet claims that the Red Devils have made the 24-year-old a “colossal” salary offer.

Now, they don’t actually say how much they’ve offered Kim, but a similar report from Italy has offered a clue.

Photo by Nicola Ianuale/PImages/Getty Images

According to Repubblica, via CalcioNapoli24, Kim could be ‘tempted by an offer above €6million a season’.

This works out at £5,270,100, or around £100,000-a-week.

Obviously in the upper levels of the Premier League we’re familiar with seeing salaries of well over £200,000-a-week.

Nonetheless, according to Salarysport, Kim is on £53,000-a-week, so he’d be nearly doubling his wages.

At the same time, this is certainly an offer Liverpool could match.

And in terms of Kim’s price tag, £52million – his release clause – isn’t outrageous for a defender of his quality.

He has been a revelation at Napoli, helping them win their first Scudetto since 1990.

The Partenopei paid Fenerbahce a reported £16million for Kim’s signature, which has proven to be a bargain.

Now, they look set to make a huge profit on Kim, one lucky club getting a world-class defender in return.

Will Manchester United, Liverpool or another club get their hands on the South Korea international?

After all, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and even Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eyeing Kim too.