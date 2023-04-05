Report: Manchester United and Newcastle have sent scouts to watch Goncalo Ramos











FootballTransfers.com have revealed in their latest report that Premier League sides Newcastle United and Manchester United have both sent scouts to watch Benfica sensation Goncalo Ramos.

Benfica want €120 million for Ramos, which is around £105 million. Despite this being a big fee, the young wonderkid is no doubt worth the price.

The 21 year-old striker is having a great season in Portugal with Benfica. He also set the stage alight at the 2022 Qatar World Cup with Portugal. Ramos hailed Manchester United and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo as his ‘idol’ after they beat Switzerland at the tournament.

Ramos has produced 25 goals and 10 assists in 37 appearances in all competitions. This includes three goals and three assists in the Champions League.

Manchester United and Newcastle linked to Goncalo Ramos

The fact that Ramos has managed so many goals this season, and also four goals in seven appearances for Portugal, shows that he is a great finisher.

Newcastle have Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, both great finishers. Meanwhile Manchester United have an injury prone Anthony Martial and an on-loan Wout Weghorst as their sole strikers.

With this in mind, we could see Man United trying a lot harder to persuade Ramos to join Old Trafford. Despite this, Newcastle currently sit third in the league, above United, and recently beat them 2-0 at St. James’ Park.

If Newcastle beat Man United to a Champions League spot, then that could seal the deal for the Magpies should they make a bid.

No doubt the transfer saga around Ramos will go on for a long time. It will be interesting to see whether any other clubs try to beat Newcastle or Man United to his signature.



