Report: Manager who thought he was getting the Leeds job now set to replace 42-year-old Englishman











Alfred Schreuder was left bemused last month when he wasn’t offered the Leeds United job, but he’s now set to be offered a quick route back into management.

Indeed, according to Nieuwsblad, Schreuder is in contention to take over at Club Brugge as Scott Parker’s miserable reign in charge of the Belgian club comes to an end.

Schreuder has been on the lookout for a new job since his departure from Ajax, and was strongly linked with the Leeds United job back in February. In fact, he was even seen at Elland Road during the Leeds vs Manchester United game and reportedly had meetings with Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani.

It was reported that Schreuder was actually shocked that he didn’t get the job after extensive discussons with Leeds.

Photo by Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Parker is leaving Brugge after just a few months, but, it’s not entirely surprising given the poor results he has picked up since joining the club. The 4-0 loss to Benfica in the Champions League this week was particularly embarrassing, while his two wins from 12 games just isn’t good enough for a club that has won three consecutive league titles.

This is the second time Parker has been sacked this season, and it’s unclear what this means for his future in management.

Leeds fans may well watch on with intrigue at how Brugge get on after they snubbed Schreduer, especially as their future under Javi Gracia is still very uncertain after a loss to Chelsea at the weekend left them on the brink of the bottom three.

Schreuder himself may well be disappointed that he’s going to wind up in Belgium rather than in the Premier League, but with a talented group at his disposal, this could be the perfect job to help him raise his stock after a disappointing spell at Ajax.

