Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Oliver Glasner will officially leave Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

Earlier in the day, Kicker claimed ‘crisis talks’ saw Glasner and his club opt to part ways after the DFB Cup Final.

Now, in a boost for Spurs and Daniel Levy, it has been confirmed that the Austrian will leave at the end of the season.

Frankfurt confirmed the news on their website and on their social media channels.

Tottenham will not appoint a new manager until the summer. For now they have Ryan Mason taking charge until the end of the season.

Tottenham-lined Glasner due to leave Bundesliga

With the club linked to many managers, there is no certainty who will end up in North London currently.

Despite this, Glasner leaving Frankfurt could make him a leading candidate.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy likes to sometimes spend less if possible.

Signing a manager is much cheaper when they are not contracted to a club.

Spurs reportedly already made contact with Glasner about a month ago, via The Daily Mail.

It definitely looks like he is a top candidate and he has done a lot of good work at Eintracht Frankfurt.

He won the Europa League last season and has managed the club 93 times.

In these games, Glasner has won 37, drawn 28 and lost 28. This is a good record for the Austrian.

Spurs will be dying to win a trophy next season. They haven’t won one for over a decade.

With them unlikely to challenge for the title next season, a domestic or European trophy is the best shot they have.

With Glasner winning in Europe, he would bring valuable experience to the club.

In April, scouting website Foot the Ball wrote: “Glasner demonstrated his tactical nous and flexibility while at Wolfsburg.

“Switching between a back three and four while also getting the very best out of the likes of striker Wout Weghorst, who scored 45 times in 84 games under the Austrian.

“It’s his ability to get more out of average players that make him one of the best in his business.”