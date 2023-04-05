Report: Manager linked to Tottenham now set for internal meeting, he could be sacked











Tottenham-linked Steve Cooper appears to be on the brink of the sack at Nottingham Forest.

The Telegraph reported at the weekend that his job was on the line against Wolves, and while he escaped that game with a draw, a loss to Leeds on Tuesday may have sealed his fate.

Indeed, according to 90Min, Cooper has now been called to a crisis meeting with Nottingham Forest after a run of poor results, and it sounds as though he could be sacked.

Luckily for Cooper, he may not been out of a job for too long if the Reds let him go.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

He’s been linked with a move to Tottenham lately. Although that does seem unlikely, while 90Min note that both Crystal Palace and Leicester are keen on the Welshman.

There’s certainly a lot to like about Cooper. He took Forest from the relegation zone to promotion last season, while he also took Swansea City to the brink of a return to the Premier League during his time at the Liberty Stadium too.

Make no mistake about it, he is a talented coach, but sadly, in modern football a run of bad results can cost you your job.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Cooper will be sacked at this juncture. In fact, the last time there was heavy speculation about his future earlier this year he was rewarded with a new contract.

However, it doesn’t sound as though this meeting will be as productive for the former England U17s manager as Nottingham Forest are now very much staring the threat of relegation down the barrel.

It remains to be seen whether or not Cooper is sacked, but after Cheslea, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Tottenham all got rid of their managers over the past fortnight, it has to be said that it is sacking season in the Premier League.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

