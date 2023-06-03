Report: Manager Alex Ferguson called ‘magnificent’ is now keen to take the Leeds job











According to The Telegraph, Steven Gerrard is thought to be interested in managing Leeds United.

The former Aston Villa manager has been out of work since last October, but he could be set for a return to management with Leeds.

Gerrard, of course, didn’t have the best of times towards the end of his stint at Villa Park, but he has proven through the course of his career that he is a top coach.

Described as ‘magnificent’ by Alex Ferguson, Gerrard did a truly brilliant job during his time at Rangers, and we mustn’t forget that when reviewing his credentials for the Leeds job.

Yes, he struggled at Villa, but that’s because his style of play didn’t translate well to a squad that wasn’t dominant within its own league.

At Leeds, he should be able to re-harness what he had at Rangers. Yes, things don’t look too promising at Elland Road right now, but the Whites should still have one of the best squads in the Championship next season, and that will play right into Gerrard’s hands.

When Gerrard has a squad that can dominate the opposition, he can work wonders. After all, he managed Rangers to an undefeated season in which they only conceded 13 goals, that, even by Scottish football’s standards, isn’t normal.

Gerrard’s stock may be low at the moment, but that could play right into Leeds’ hands and allow them to appoint a manager who, in all honesty, probably doesn’t belong at Championship level.

Gerrard to Leeds could be a brilliant appointment, and this is certainly one to keep an eye on as the Whites try to figure out where to go after parting ways with Sam Allardyce.

