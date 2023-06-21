Report makes intriguing claim about Arteta’s plans with Arsenal set to miss out on star he’s desperate to sign

Mikel Arteta has an additional midfield target in mind after Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia if Arsenal miss out on Ilkay Gündogan.

That is according to an intriguing report from Football Transfers, which suggests that the Manchester City star has now decided that he wants to join Barcelona this summer.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

It appears that Ilkay Gündogan has made a decision on his future. Football Transfers claims that Arteta is desperate to sign the 32-year-old. However, he is ready to sign for the Catalan giants.

Arteta has plan in mind if Gundogan does now join Barcelona

It is claimed that there are plenty of hurdles still to clear before he completes a move to Camp Nou. So Arsenal’s hopes may not be entirely dashed just yet.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

But it does seem that Arsenal are putting plans in place. As well as working on moves for Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia, Football Transfers claims that Mikel Arteta has another midfield target in mind in case they miss out on Gundogan.

It remains to be seen who the player in mind is. But there is absolutely no question that Gundogan would have been an unbelievable signing for the Gunners. So you would think that Arteta would have something special potentially up his sleeve.

Signing Gundogan would have made a huge difference to Arsenal ahead of their Champions League return. He stepped up perhaps more than anyone to ensure that Manchester City got across the line in the title race.

And of course, he scored the goals which won Pep Guardiola’s side the FA Cup.

There may still be a chance while Barcelona have not officially confirmed signing Gundogan. But hopefully it will not be too long before supporters get an idea of who exactly Arteta wants if the German is headed elsewhere.