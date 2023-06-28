Aston Villa are primed and ready to kick on this summer.

The Midlands club were unbelievable during the second half of the 2022/23 season, and with a few additions this summer, they’d be in a good spot to go and chase a Champions League spot next season.

Youri Tielemans has already joined Villa, and it looks as though there could be a defensive addition next.

Indeed, Pau Torres has been linked to Villa for quite some time, and now, it looks like the Midlands club are closing in on a deal for the Spaniard.

According to John Townley, Unai Emery has now spoken directly to the player, and personal terms on this deal aren’t thought to be a problem.

#AVFC are currently the frontrunners to sign Pau Torres and are confident of reaching an agreement with Villarreal for his transfer. Still some work to do, but personal terms are not expected to be an issue after talks with Unai Emery. — John Townley (@johntownley11) June 28, 2023

Torres agreeing personal terms with Villa is huge for the Clarets, and if they can get this deal over the line, they will be contenders next term.

Make no mistake about it, Torres is a top class centre-half, and he’s already proven that he can work wonders in an Unai Emery team.

He played a key role for Villarreal during Emery’s tenure at the La Liga club, and now, he could be set to reunite with his former manager in the Premier League.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Of course, club-to-club negotiations can often be a huge sticking point on deals like this, but, at the same time, Villa are one of the richest clubs in England, and they may well be ready to back their manager after a fantastic half season under Emery.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks, and Villa are certainly a team that could make a real push next season.