Report: Liverpool scout trio from one club including £35m midfielder











Reports suggest that Liverpool recently sent scouts to watch three players from Ligue 1 club Lens. They were Kevin Danso, Seko Fofana and Lois Openda.

According to 90min, Liverpool, as well as Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle and Aston Villa, all had scouts watching.

This is very interesting as it would be a first to see Liverpool put in bids for three players at one club in one transfer window.

No official offers have been made yet. With Openda a striker, it is likely that Liverpool will focus more on centre-back Danso and midfielder Fofana.

(Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Liverpool plan triple raid transfer

With Liverpool possibly missing out on the top four this season, it is essential they buy multiple players for the squad.

Lens are having a fantastic season. They are battling for the title and look set to be in the Champions League next season. This is a great achievement.

“Incredible” midfielder Fofana is no doubt the pick of the bunch.

The £35million-rated Ivory Coast international is great at both defending and attacking and he would solve Liverpool’s issues in the middle of the pitch.

Openda has had a very impressive season. The 23-year-old striker has managed 19 goals in 34 appearances this campaign.

Liverpool have an abundance of attackers at the club, so it makes sense if they focus on the positions in which they need better quality players.

The midfield is ageing and lacks quality, whilst the defence needs some cover. If Liverpool were to sign these highly scouted players, it would be a huge sign of their intent.

(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)