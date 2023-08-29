Liverpool could be about to lose Mo Salah.

The Saudi Arabian sharks are swimming around Salah at the moment, and while Liverpool don’t want to lose their star man, everybody has a price these days.

If Salah does go, Liverpool will, of course, need a replacement, and, according to Football Transfers, they could go for a domestic option.

Indeed, according to this report, Jarrod Bowen is a player Liverpool could now look to sign.

Bowen has been earmarked as a Liverpool target in the past, and, in all honesty, it’s not hard to understand why.

A left-footed winger who loves to cut in off the right, Bowen is, with all due respect, a bit of a poor man’s Salah.

In the right system and with the right coaching, there’s no reason why Bowen can’t be a 15-20 goal a season attacker. He is clinical in front of goal, and he’s absolutely rapid too.

Indeed, according to the numbers, the West Ham winger is absolutely rapid. Bowen has previously clocked in a top speed of 22.3 mp/h. That made him the fastest player in the Premier League for that particular weekend, while it’s also a higher top speed than Luis Diaz has clocked according to The Speeds Database.

Bowen possessing that level of speed would make him a great candidate to replace Salah as the Egyptian’s pace has always been one of his most important attributes.

Of course, Salah also has immense technical ability, strength and stamina – something Bowen would definitely need to work on, but the foundations are there for Bowen to be a great fit in Jurgen Klopp’s side and he could well be a star if he were to join Liverpool.

If Salah does go, which, admittedly, isn’t looking likely, Bowen could be a very decent replacement.