Liverpool now want to sign 23-year-old PL midfielder who makes more tackles than Declan Rice

Liverpool’s midfield revamp may be about to step up as Fabinho potentially prepares to head off to Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian midfielder has been the subject of a £40m bid from Al-Ittihad in recent days, and it sounds as though that move is very possible.

Of course, if Liverpool are to lose their midfield lynchpin, they will have to dip into the market to sign an alternative.

The Reds have been linked to a number of holding midfielders in recent times, but according to The Echo, Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure is an option.

This is an intriguing link to say the least.

Doucoure wasn’t phenomenal during his debut Premier League season, but he didn’t look out of place either.

He was probably the most consistent midfielder in that Crystal Palace side, but after the Eagles’ incredibly topsy-turvy season, that isn’t saying much.

With that being said, there is a lot of upside in terms of what Doucoure would bring to Liverpool.

The numbers speak for themselves, averaging 2.3 tackles per game, Doucoure is one of the better tacklers in the Premier League – in fact, he has better numbers than Declan Rice in that regard, and at the age of just 23, he has so much room to grow and improve.

This is a signing that Liverpool absolutely need to get right. The holding midfielder in Jurgen Klopp’s system is vitally important, and this player will become more and more important if Trent Alexander-Arnold does end up playing in his hybrid midfield role next season.

Doucoure is a bright talent, but is he good enough to play for a team that will want to be challenging for the Premier League title next term? He has a lot to prove before we can confidently say the answer to that question is yes.