Report: Liverpool now want 'one of the fastest midfielders' after signing Mac Allister











Reports are suggesting that Liverpool are close to signing Alexis Mac Allister and now are turning their attention towards Matheus Nunes.

Liverpool are trying to make some big moves early in the transfer window. The latest report from ESPN suggests that Liverpool want to sign Mac Allister before he goes for international matches with Argentina. This means they want to sign him before June 15th.

Meanwhile, the report goes on to say that the Premier League club still want to sign another midfielder. This has led them to now apparently turn to Nunes.

They reportedly retain an interest in the Wolves player who has massively impressed in his first season in England. Wolves signed him last summer for a reported £38million.

Liverpool want Matheus Nunes

It is no shock to see Liverpool interested in Nunes. The 24 year-old central midfielder is highly-rated by many and has been described by Ruben Neves as “one of the fastest midfielders” around.

It has been known that the club struggled this season. A large part of this was due to their midfield. A fifth placed finish is not good enough for the club as they normally challenge for the title.

Bringing in both Mac Allister and Nunes would massively upgrade their starting eleven. The two are still somewhat young so they can grow and be key players for the club for many seasons.

The club are showing a huge statement of intent by looking at top Premier League talents and many will be hoping they challenge Manchester City for the title next season.

