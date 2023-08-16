Report: Liverpool now really want to sign £17m midfielder who makes twice as many tackles as Romeo Lavia

Liverppool may need to change tact now in their search for a new midfielder.

Indeed, after missing out on two of the hottest young talents in England in Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, it may now be time for the Reds to go after a more established option.

There are plenty of quality midfielders out there who could be absolutely brilliant for Liverpool in that holding midfield role, and while they may be a little bit older, you can’t fast-track experience.

According to The Mail, Liverpool may now be looking at a slightly more experienced option, and apparently, the one player they’re most impressed by is Joao Palhinha.

The Portuguese midfielder would be absolutely brilliant in this Jurgen Klopp side it has to be said.

The more you think about it, the more you realise that Palhinha has the ability to be the perfect player in this new-look midfield.

With both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai looking to be more creative options for the Reds, the Merseyside club need a destroyer in behind them, and Palhinha is the best in the business in that regard.

The Portuguese star made more tackles than any other player in the Premier League last season, averaging 4.2 per game.

To put that into some context, Romeo Lavia made half as many – 2.1 per game, while Moises Caicedo made just 2.7 per game.

Signed for just £17m last summer by Fulham, Palhinha has taken to life in the Premier League like a duck to water, and while he’s worth a lot more than that £17m fee now, he’d probably be a worthwhile signing for any top six club looking for a new defensive midfielder.

Don’t be shocked if you see Liverpool pushing hard for this one.