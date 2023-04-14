Report: Liverpool now plotting move to sign 20-year-old centre-back, he wins more headers than Van Dijk











Liverpool and Manchester City are both keen on signing Levi Colwill this summer.

According to The London Evening Standard, the Reds are in the race to sign the Chelsea defender who is currently on loan at Brighton.

Colwill has been making waves over the past two years. Last season he was one of the best defenders in the Championship with Huddersfield Town, while he’s taken to Premier League football with Brighton like a duck to water.

There’s certainly a lot to like about Colwill.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Despite a number of injury issues, Colwill has been excellent this term. As a left-footed centre-back he’s like gold dust in today’s market, while he has the combination of pace, passing ability and aerial ability that is reminiscent of Virgil van Dijk.

In fact, in some areas Colwill has been outperforming Van Dijk this term.

Indeed, perhaps surprisingly, Colwill has actually been winning more headers than the Dutchman this term, averaging 2.9 aerial duel victories per game in the Premier League this term compared to Van Dijk’s 2.5.

Now, we’re not saying that Colwill can come in and immediately displace the Dutchman, but with Van Dijk struggling this season, the arrival of a young upstart in his position could light a fire under the 31-year-old to rediscover his best form, while, at the age of just 20, Colwill could also work as Van Dijk’s long-term heir.

Unfortunately, as ever, signing a player this talented is easier said than done. Manchester City are also keen, Chelsea want him to stay, while Brighton probably won’t want to let him go without a fight after an excellent breakout campaign on loan at The Amex.

This situation is certainly one to keep an eye on as we head into the summer transfer window.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

