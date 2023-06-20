Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister this summer and it looks like they’re looking for more midfield reinforcements.

Over the past few months, the Reds have been linked with a host of top players in the middle of the park.

One name that has started doing the rounds again is one that has been linked with Liverpool for a long time.

That player is Inter Milan and Italy star Nicolo Barella.

Just a few days ago, Fabrizio Romano urged the Liverpool fanbase to “keep an eye” on Reds interest in him.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Liverpool have always been following the player,” he said on YouTube.

“Jurgen Klopp has always been a big fan of Barella, and so let’s see what happens at Liverpool.”

Now, a report from Gazzetta dello Sport – via Sport Witness – suggested that the Reds may actually be leading the race.

The Reds are apparently ‘at the head of the band’ of suitors.

This is because they would like to recover the ‘electricity’ they once had on the pitch.

Any of the Premier League teams could be able to ‘practically double’ his wages.

That’s why his agent, Alessandro Beltrami, appears to be looking towards England for his client.

Although Inter don’t want to sell Barella, there is a fear that a big transfer fee could turn their head.

The report suggests talks would start at €80million, which works out as around £68.5million.

As for the player, if ‘the courtship, especially that of Klopp, has reached his ears’, then he’s not said anything in response.

Nonetheless, ‘if the British interest were to become more pressing’, Barella’s stance may well change.

‘Irreplaceable’

Barella is an outstanding player who would be an amazing acquisition for Liverpool.

Klopp is a huge fan of the midfielder and this summer is as good as any to try to sign him.

The Reds are in desperate need of more reinforcements in the middle of the park, and Barella is in his prime.

Ahead of Euro 2020, former Italy ace Nicola Berti said the reported Liverpool target was one of the very best in Europe.

“Barella is one of the top three midfielders in Europe and he is worth €90million (£77million),” Berti told Tuttosport, via FootballTransfers.

“Surely, he is the best midfielder in Italy, even if there is not the same competition there was when I was a footballer.

“If he is the best midfielder in Italy, then he must be one of the best in Europe and for me he is among the top three.

Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“He is irreplaceable for Inter, he is one of those players who always gives something more.

“He is a complete midfielder, he runs, scores and delivers assists. Inter always score when he puts a cross in.

“Believe me, it’s not because of good luck. He is a champion, and he always knows what to do.”

Obviously Liverpool would have to loosen their purse strings massively, but they should have the means to do so.

After all, they pulled the plug on the expensive Jude Bellingham and picked up a bargain in Mac Allister.