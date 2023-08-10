Report: Liverpool now have the money available to buy ‘incredible’ player

Liverpool are desperately looking for a midfielder and a new report has shared that they have the funds needed to make a move for a top target.

It is no shock to see Liverpool want to improve their midfield this summer. They have already lost two defensive midfielders and need cover there.

Reports earlier today broke of them making a move for Caicedo and battling Chelsea for him. Now, a new report has shared more into their late pursuit of the player.

Journalist Paul Joyce wrote a news report in The Times on this transfer saga. In the report, it was claimed: “While the funds would appear in place for what would be a club-record deal for Caicedo, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are actually presented with the chance to land him.”

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool have the funds for Caicedo

It is no doubt very surprising for fans of Liverpool to hear that they have the funds for Caicedo this summer transfer window.

They have already spent big on two midfielders so many would have expected them to not be able to spend big on another one.

Brighton reportedly want around £100million for the highly-rated 21 year-old. This is a huge amount of money but obviously Liverpool feel like Caicedo is worth the fee.

Now, only time will tell if they are able to beat Chelsea for the midfielder. With the season starting tomorrow, it is no doubt a shock to see such an intense transfer battle commencing.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It will be very interesting to see how quickly this possible move can happen. If Liverpool are presented with the chance to sign him, then they will want him sooner rather than later.

It is exciting to watch such transfer battles for the neutrals but Chelsea and Liverpool will probably be stressing that the both of them being interested in the ‘incredible‘ player will cause a bidding war.