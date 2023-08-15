Report: Liverpool now considering signing £45m midfielder Jamie Carragher compared to Paul Scholes

Liverpool are back to square one in their hunt for a new midfielder.

The Merseyside club have just missed out on both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, and they now need to rethink their midfield recruitment strategy.

According to The Mail, Liverpool are now revisiting a couple of options that they had previously discounted, including Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips.

The Reds had been linked with Phillips earlier this summer, but, apparently, the Reds wrote off the idea of bringing him in rather swiftly.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

However, as desperation sets in at Anfield, Phillips has re-emerged as an option.

It would be easy for Liverpool fans to turn their noses up at the idea of signing Phillips after spending a season on the bench for Manchester City, but we mustn’t forgt just how good this young man can be at his best.

Indeed, when he was at Leeds, Phillips was genuinely one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and even Jamie Carragher compared him to Paul Scholes at one point.

“If you are coming up against Leeds United, who are brilliant as a team, not just Kalvin Phillips, he has got to be a major part of your team talk, exactly the way Paul Scholes was for Manchester United,” Carragher said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“You had to stop Paul Scholes pulling strings in midfield and this lad, that was one of the best performances I have seen from an individual this season, and if you come up against him, you have got to stop him.”

There’s a reason Man City paid £45m to sign him from Leeds, and while he hasn’t made the desired effect at the Etihad so far, you can’t help but feel that there’s a player in there just waiting to be unlocked.

Factor in that he knows how to play a high-pressing system incredibly well after his schooling under Marcelo Bielsa, and you have to think that this could be a good signing.

Phillips could be the answer to Liverpool’s midfield prayers.