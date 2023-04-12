Report: Liverpool interested in Sofyan Amrabat











Reports from 90min claim that Sofyan Amrabat is a player that Liverpool have shortlisted as a possible summer transfer target.

Liverpool are desperate to improve their midfield for next season. This has been a big issue for them this campaign. It has seen them drop down the league and possibly miss out on the Champions League.

For now, he is just on their list of possible targets. It seems like they have not made an offer for the Moroccan at this current time.

The midfielder massively impressed at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. This saw him linked to many clubs. He reportedly had to apologise to his team mates after trying to push a deadline day move to Barcelona this season.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago are ageing, whilst Fabinho has been poor this season. Jurgen Klopp desperately needs some enforcements in midfield.

They will have to buy players in multiple positions. Sadly this has priced them out of getting midfielder Jude Bellingham.

There are plenty of other great midfield targets out there and Amrabat is no doubt one of them. The 26 year old is very good at the defensive part of his game, something Liverpool need.

If they can get Amrabat for a cheaper price and then be able to get other high quality players then they would be in a much better position than if they bought Bellingham and had no more money.

It will be interesting to see how Liverpool work in the summer transfer window. They may find it very hard to get their top targets if they miss out on the Champions League.

The central midfielder is currently at Fiorentina, where he has somewhat soured his relationship with the club. It will be interesting to see if he tries to force another move.

