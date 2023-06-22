Liverpool seem eager to sign more midfielders this summer after getting a deal for Alexis Mac Allister over the line.

One player who has been heavily linked with a Reds move is Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

For instance, a report from The Athletic has shared that Liverpool have been in discussions over the Dutchman.

Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Now, FootballTransfers has provided a further update on the Reds and their pursuit of Gravenberch.

They claim that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp thinks the 21-year-old would be an excellent addition to the Reds squad.

Gravenberch reportedly “remains very high up” on the Liverpool manager’s transfer shortlist.

Meanwhile, the player himself would apparently “jump” at the chance of joining the Reds in the coming weeks.

A month ago, TMW claimed Liverpool are willing to spend €50million (around £44million) on Gravenberch’s signature.

Our view

Admittedly, Liverpool will have a big job on their hands if they are to sign the Netherlands international.

While he seems eager to make the move, he won’t be going anywhere unless Bayern can be convinced to sell him.

Understandably, the Bavarians know what a big talent Gravenberch is, so they don’t just want to lose him.

It’s a difficult situation and Liverpool will have to be really careful not to alienate Bayern.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It’s quite sad to see Gravenberch struggling at the club and publicly calling for a move away this summer.

He has really struggled for game time and he’s pretty much being wasted where he is.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks.

Ideally, Gravenberch’s club will change their minds and a positive solution can follow.

Liverpool could certainly do with bringing in more reinforcements in the middle of the park amid expired contracts and ageing legs.