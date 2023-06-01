Report: Liverpool eyeing £34m powerhouse who's faster than Luis Diaz











Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on one of the fastest defenders in the world.

According to Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung (via Voetbal Primeur), Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are eyeing Micky van de Ven.

Liverpool have recently brought Jorg Schmadtke in as their new sporting director at Anfield.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

The Reds need to rebuild after an underwhelming season and amid ageing legs and expiring contracts.

According to WAZ, Liverpool’s Schmadtke has set his sights on a player who joined Wolfsburg on his watch.

Van de Ven linked up with the Bundesliga side in 2021 from Dutch side Volendam.

The 22-year-old has gone from strength to strength, clocking up 41 club appearances including 36 this term.

Van de Ven also captains the Netherlands Under-21s, testament to his leadership skills.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of the young Dutchman, who reportedly has a £34million price tag.

Faster than Luis Diaz and Adama Traore

Van de Ven is a very talented player who looks like a great fit for Klopp’s Liverpool.

Aside from his quality, leadership skills and attitude, his height, physicality and speed are all ‘exceptional‘.

Van de Van is 6ft 4in and, according to Football Talent Scout, has clocked up a top speed of 35.87kph.

As per The Mirror, this would make him the second-faster defender in the Premier League were he to join Liverpool.

Photo by Helge Prang/Getty Images

Only Kieran Tierney of Arsenal has clocked up a higher top speed than the Reds target.

In addition, Van de Ven is faster than a number of Premier League attackers too.

He is faster than Luis Diaz, Adama Traore, Alex Iwobi, Allan Saint-Maximin, Marcus Rashford and Gabriel Martinelli.

All in all, Van de Ven ticks a lot of boxes and, for less than £35million, won’t break the bank for Liverpool either.