Report: Liverpool exploring the possibility of signing £60m player ‘just as talented as Erling Haaland’

The latest reports claim that Liverpool are now interested in making a move for highly-rated midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

According to David Ornstein at The Athletic, Liverpool are now ‘exploring’ a possible move for the RB Leipzig midfielder.

For now, the reports suggests that it is unclear whether the Reds will pursue the move due to the price of the midfielder.

Szoboszlai reportedly has a £60million release clause and the report also points out that this deal is not relevant to Fabio Carvalho moving to Leipzig on loan.

Liverpool exploring possible move for Szoboszlai

The midfielder is highly-rated and is reportedly also attracting interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United this summer.

Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is a big fan of the midfielder and said that he is ‘just as talented as Erling Haaland‘.

He is only 22 years-old but has already managed 91 appearances for Leipzig. He has scored 20 goals and assisted 22 times.

This shows that not only has the midfielder got creative vision but he also is very prolific. This seems like the ideal type of midfielder for Liverpool.

They need to rebuild their midfield and have already signed Alexis Mac Allister. If they were able to also sign Szoboszlai then it would be a massive coup.

Jurgen Klopp only managed to get Liverpool fifth in the Premier League last season. The German will want to be back challenging for titles and signings like the Hungarian international would help massively.

It will be very interesting to see what happens over the next few days. Liverpool will also have other positions they want to strengthen so any move depends on what sort of budget they have.