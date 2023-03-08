Report: Liverpool decide there are three players they want to sign more than Josko Gvardiol











According to The Mail, Liverpool are reportedly prioritising moves for midfielders Mason Mount, Matheus Nunes and Jude Bellingham over a move for Josko Gvardiol.

The Reds are said to be looking to strengthen their midfield options this summer and are focusing their attention on these three targets.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount has emerged as one of the most exciting midfielders in the Premier League over the past few seasons, playing a key role in the Blues’ Champions League triumph back in 2021.

Meanwhile, Matheus Nunes has been impressing at Wolves, and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is one of the hottest prospects in European football.

The report suggests that Liverpool’s pursuit of Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol may have to be put on hold due to budget constraints, with RB Leipzig reportedly looking to make him the most expensive centre-back of all-time.

Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images

The Mail state that Liverpool will not stretch to a nine-figure fee for Gvardiol, and that probably means they’re out of the race.

Liverpool’s midfield has struggled this season, with key players such as Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago failing to hit their usual heights. It’s clear that the Reds need to add some quality in this area if they’re to challenge for top honours next season.

Mount, Nunes and Bellingham would all bring something different to Liverpool’s midfield. Mount is an energetic and creative player who can play in a number of positions, while Nunes is a dynamic box-to-box midfielder who can contribute both defensively and offensively. Bellingham, meanwhile, is seen as the cream of the crop when it comes to young midfield players, and Liverpool have been chasing him for some time.

In our view, it seems that Liverpool are making the right move by prioritising midfield additions this summer. While Gvardiol would undoubtedly be a quality addition to their defence, it’s clear that their midfield is in need of more urgent attention. If the Reds can land one or more of Mount, Nunes or Bellingham, they’ll be one step closer to getting back to their best next term.

