Report: Liverpool could now try to sign £25m ‘complete player’ Postecoglou really wants at Tottenham

Liverpool need some midfield reinforcements after the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

The Merseyside club have Romeo Lavia in their sights as their Fabinho replacement, but after losing two very experienced midfielders, it feels as though the Reds need a more reliable option to come in alongside the Belgian.

According to Sport, the Reds could now go and sign a midfielder who has won two league titles in as many years.

We’re talking about Franck Kessie.

The Ivorian has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer – apparently Ange Postecoglou is very keen to bring him to Tottenham, and now, Liverpool could enter the race.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

This is very interesting to say the least.

Kessie’s career has taken something of a downturn over the past 12 months as he’s struggled for minutes at Barcelona, but we mustn’t forget just how brilliant he was at AC Milan.

Kessie was utterly dominant during his time in Serie A. Described as a ‘complete player’ during his time at San Siro, there’s a reason Barcelona eventually signed the midfielder.

However, breaking into that Barcelona team is not easy, and now, Kessie has found himself back on the market.

A move to England could beckon, and it has to be said that Kessie would be fantastic in English football.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Energetic, technical and much quicker than many people realise, Kessie has a number of attributes that would translate really well to Premier League football.

In fact, according to The Speeds Database, Kessie is actually quicker than Cody Gakpo, who, as Liverpool fans know, is no slouch.

Combine a number of these attributes and you have a Jurgen Klopp midfielder.

Whether or not Liverpool get this deal done remains to be seen, but if the Reds do go and sign Kessie, they will be a better team for it.