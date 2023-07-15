Liverpool still need midfield additions.

While Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have both already signed, the Reds are still somewhat short in the middle of the park.

Indeed, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson potentially off to Saudi Arabia, Liverpool are lacking quality depth in midfield, and according to The Athletic, there are still a number of players on the Reds’ radar.

Accoring to The Athletic, Sofyan Amrabat is one player that Liverpool could look towards.

Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Amrabat to Liverpool has been discussed a few times in recent weeks, but it looks as though there could genuinely be some legs in this.

Amrabat was a relative unknown 18 months ago, but he has made a serious name for himself over the past year.

The Moroccan was brilliant for Fiorentina last season, helping the Serie A club to two cup finals, but his performances at the World Cup were what really caught the eye.

Amrabat was Morocco’s best player as they became the first African team ever to reach the World Cup semi-finals, and while he couldn’t take his side all the way to the final, he came away from the tournament with tons of credit in the bank.

Photo byLionel Hahn/Getty Images

Barcelona and PSG have both been linked, but now it appears as though a move to Anfield could be in the offing, and this is one that the Reds should be very excited about.

There’s a reason Jose Mourinho has described Amrabat as a ‘very good’ player in the past.

Liverpool supporters were crying out for a new midfield next season, and it sounds as though a trio of Amrabat, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai could be the answer for Jurgen Klopp going forwards.

Of course, we’re some way away from this being a done deal, but these reports do sound promising and it wouldn’t be a huge shock if this came to fruition.