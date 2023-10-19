Report: Liverpool could now bid for ‘world class’ midfielder who Jurgen Klopp says ‘can run for ages’

Liverpool signed no fewer than four new midfield players this summer, and yet, their recruitment in that area doesn’t appear to be over.

Indeed, the Reds are still being linked with a vast number of new midfield players from Jamal Musiala to Florentino Luis.

Now, another fresh name has come onto the radar as according to CalcioMercatoWeb, Liverpool could submit a bid for Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella.

Photo by Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

The Italian has been described as a ‘world class’ talent in the past, and it’s not hard to see why Jurgen Klopp would love him in his team.

In fact, Klopp himself has gone on the record to praise Barella in the past.

“He has all the things you want from a midfield player. He is aggressive, he is technical, he can run for ages and all these kinds of things. That’s a top-class player,” Klopp once said ahead of a Champions League clash against Inter.

Barella certainly has a lot of attributes that Klopp likes, as the great man himself says, he’s aggressive and tenacious while also being technically perfect.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Of course, this isn’t a deal that will be able to be done on the cheap, but with Inter still suffering from a number of financial issues at the moment, perhaps Barella will be available below his market value.

Liverpool’s midfield is already pretty stacked at the moment, but after they were caught massively short last season, they will surely want to do all they can to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Barella would be utterly brilliant for this Liverpool team, and while this may be an ambitious move, if the opportunity is there to sign a player like Barella, the Merseyside club would be foolish not to grasp it with both hands.

Keep an eye on this situation heading into January.