Report: Liverpool are really struggling with one aspect of the Moises Caicedo deal now

Liverpool and Chelsea are both desperate to sign Moises Caicedo.

Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino are battling to get this deal over the line, but so far, it’s proving a very tough task.

Christmas has come early this year it would seem.

By Christmas we mean transfer deadline day, as the market has gone into overdrive over the past 24 hours with two of the biggest stories imaginable breaking within hours of each other.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich is seemingly now set to go ahead, and the Caicedo saga has kicked into another gear too.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed this morning that Liverpool have an agreement in place with Brighton to sign the player, but personal terms are yet to be agreed.

Then, Fabrizio Romano reported that Caicedo has made it clear that he wants to join Chelsea.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Liverpool have halted their pursuit of the player.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

According to The Telegraph, Liverpool have been trying their best to convince Caicedo to join the Reds, but, as of yet, those attempts have been unsuccessful.

Liverpool are struggling to agree personal terms with the player, and it does look as though he may be headed to Stamford Bridge instead.

However, with that being said, Chelsea are yet to agree a fee with Brighton, and while it sounds obvious to say, £110m is quite the stumbling block to get over.

Usually you would say that Chelsea paying a big fee for a player isn’t much of a problem, but when it’s a British record fee, you’re talking about a whole different ballgame.

Liverpool aren’t currently able to agree personal terms, but if Chelsea continue to struggle to stump up the cash necessary to sign Caicedo, perhaps the Ecuadorian will become more and more open to the move to Anfield.