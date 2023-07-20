Liverpool need some more midfielders through the door this summer.

Indeed, the Reds are seemingly about to lose both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia, and it looks like they may well dip back into the market and add another body to their midfield ranks.

The usual suspects have all, once again, been mentioned as The Athletic reported on interest in Sofyan Amrabat and Kalvin Phillips, but this time around, there was a new name mentioned in The Athletic’s report.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Indeed, it has been reported that Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara is under consideration at Anfield.

The French midfielder is coming off the back of what was a successful debut season in the Premier League, and he could be just what the doctor ordered at Liverpool.

A holding midfielder who is full of energy and has a great eye for a pass, Kamara could be brilliant in this Jurgen Klopp team.

Described as a midfield ‘phenomenon’ before joining Villa, Kamara’s stock has only grown since his move to England as he really got into his stride under Unai Emery towards the end of last season.

Of course, getting a player out of Villa Park is always easier said than done.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Villa themselves harbour ambitions of breaking into the top four next season, and they won’t be parting ways with any of their prized assets without huge fees attached.

As one of the richest clubs in the Premier League, Villa aren’t ones to be bullied in the transfer market, and if Liverpool want to go and get Kamara, they will have to pay big money.

However, as such a talented player at the age of just 23, Kamara could be the long-term solution to Liverpool’s midfield problems, and, in turn, he could be worth every penny.