Report: Liverpool and Newcastle interested in Perr Schuurs

Premier League sides Liverpool and Newcastle United are interested in Torino star Perr Schuurs, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Di Marzio reported that Liverpool’s interest is ‘nothing new’. Newcastle are now the latest team to be monitoring the player.

No offer has been put in for him yet but apparently the Magpies are ‘intent on making one’. Tuttosport has revealed that the Serie A club want £35million, to 44million for the defender.

The centre-back is having an amazing season in Italy and no doubt he might start to get a lot more clubs interested in signing him.

Schuurs was only recently signed by Torino last summer. He is a key player as he has managed to feature in 26 games. He has also managed a goal and two assists. The centre back helped the club keep five clean sheets.

Before playing for Torino, the 23 year old played for Ajax, where he also gained valuable experience playing in Europe.

It is no shock to see a young defender with potential interest Liverpool and Newcastle. The Magpies are battling for a European spot and need squad depth. Meanwhile, some of Liverpool’s defensive stars are getting older. It would be good to have a player to learn off them and then ready to replace them when needed.

In a strange turn of events, we could see Newcastle finish in a European spot and Liverpool miss out. Schuurs has been hailed as a ‘great Dutch talent’. He will no doubt have reasons for wanting to end up at either side.

With Newcastle’s owners very wealthy, they could easily outbid Liverpool if needed, so it will be interested to see if either club make an offer.

