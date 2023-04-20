Report: Liverpool and Manchester United will have to pay over £40 million for Ruben Neves











The Telegraph are reporting that Wolves are preparing for life without Ruben Neves and that the player will cost interested clubs, like Liverpool and Manchester United, over £40 million.

The Portuguese international is the captain of Wolves, but he would like an opportunity at a club battling nearer the top of the division.

Contract talks with the player are mutually on hold. Due to this, he could leave this summer with Wolves looking to cash in on the player.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked to the midfielder, via The Mirror. With contract talks on hold, it is the first sign that one of these two sides could sign him in the summer transfer window.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

No doubt Neves is one of the best players at Wolves. He has been there for around seven years and is captain of the side. He has been praised by fans and also those in the media, with Tim Spiers calling him “outstanding”.

If he does go, he will be missed by both his team mates and also fans of the club. It is hard to say no when a club like Liverpool or Manchester United come calling.

Both also desperately need to strengthen their midfield. A proven Premier League player like Neves would be the ideal signing for either club.

Neves is still only 26, so has a lot of years left to get even better. With him able to break up attacks and also a great threat from set-pieces, a price tag around £40 million seems like a fair price. Wolves probably could have got more if his contract didn’t expire next summer.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

