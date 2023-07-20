Leeds United want to sign a midfielder who’s quicker than Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United are finally getting the ball rolling in terms of signing new players ahead of their return to the Championship.

Ethan Ampadu joined the Whites earlier this week, and now, another midfielder is being linked with a move to Elland Road.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds are interested in signing French midfielder Edouard Michut.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

The PSG ace spent last season out on loan at Sunderland, and it’s fair to say that he took to life in the Championship like a duck to water.

Michut played a huge part in helping the Black Cats into the playoffs last season, and while Sunderland didn’t quite get over the line, Michut proved that he’s more than good enough to play a part in a promotion team.

As you can imagine, at the age of just 20, this young man has so much room to improve, and as a product of PSG’s academy, he has a serious range of qualities.

Photo by Martin Swinney/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Capable of playing as a defensive midfielder or as more of an advanced player, Michut is quite the Swiss army knife of a footballer, and under Daniel Farke’s tutelage, he could grow into a star.

He may be young, but he’s no slouch physically. According to The Speeds Database he’s got a bit of pace behind him, and while it’s not the strongest comparison, he has clocked a higher top speed than Kalvin Phillips, and Leeds fans will remember how Phillips breezed past certain players in the middle of the park in the Championship.

Fulham have previously been credited with an interest in Michut, so Leeds may face some competition here, but with the Whites re-building in a league Michut is now very familiar with, a move to Elland Road could well appeal to the youngster.

