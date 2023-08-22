Leeds United now want to sign a ‘very special’ £10m midfielder

Leeds United want to sign Lewis O’Brien.

No, you’re not reading an old article from 12 months ago, Leeds are, once again, in for the midfielder one year on from their lengthy pursuit of the former Huddersfield Town man.

According to Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon, Leeds really want to sign O’Brien after his move to Sheffield United collapsed as Nottingham Forest don’t want to strengthen one of their relegation rivals.

O’Brien could be Leeds-bound if the Whites cough up £10m, while Nixon also notes that Forest could also be open to a loan deal that becomes permanent upon promotion.

This is a very interesting rumour to say the least.

O’Brien was a target for Leeds last year when the likes of Jesse Marsch, Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta were calling the shots behind the scenes.

However, despite the fact all three of those key figures have now gone, it appears as though the club’s recruitment staff still admire O’Brien enough to consider a move.

In all honesty, there is a lot to like about this player, especially at Championship level.

Described as ‘very special’ by Carlos Corberan, the Englishman was fantastic for Huddersfield town during the 2021/22 season as they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

A move to Nottingham Forest would follow, but after the Reds went crazy with their spending last summer, there was no place for him in Steve Cooper’s squad.

A loan switch to MLS came next, and now, after his return, he’s looking for another move closer to home.

Leeds have liked the player for a long time, and having spent plenty of time in West Yorkshire during his spell with Huddersfield, one has to imagine that O’Brien could well be open to this switch.

With Leeds desperately needing midfield reinforcements, this is certainly one to keep an eye on.