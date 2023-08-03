We’re only a few days away from the start of the Championship season and Leeds United’s squad still needs major surgery.

The Whites are looking strong right now, but there are still some outgoings that are expected.

The likes of Tyler Adams, Illan Melsier and Junior Firpo are all expected to go at some point, while we’re also expecting an exodus of wingers.

With all due respect to Leeds, the likes of Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra aren’t likely to want to stick around in the second-tier.

If Leeds do lose a number of wingers this summer, they will have to dip into the market, and according to The Express and Star, one player who could be targeted in this position is West Brom’s Grady Diangana.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

The Baggies midfielder is now being linked with a move to Leeds United, and this is a very intriguing move to say the least.

The £18m man hasn’t been at his best for a little while at West Brom, but there is still a serious player in there somewhere.

Diangana has some incredible attributes, but sadly, he’s not been able to put it all together on a regular basis.

Described as a ‘magnificent’ player in the past, there’s a reason Mark Noble was so gutted when West Ham decided to sell the winger when he was younger.

Diangana feels like a player who is just waiting to be unlocked, and given that Daniel Farke has done some fantastic work with wingers such as Onel Hernandez and Emi Buendia in the past, a move to Leeds could well appeal to the West Brom ace.

Leeds will need to change their roster of wingers in the coming weeks, so don’t be shocked if Diangana comes in once the likes of Harrison, Gnonto and Sinisterra figure their futures out.