Report: Leeds United linked with Julian Quinones

A report from SoyFutbol has linked Leeds United with Colombian centre-forward Julian Quinones.

The publication have said that the player is a ‘possible reinforcement’ for the Premier League club, as well as Sampdoria and Torino.

No approach has yet been made for Quinones, so this is one we may have to wait until the summer for to see any movement.

The 26 year old has managed 198 appearances throughout his career. Throughout this he has scored 66 goals and picked up 20 assists. Of those 66, 16 have come this season in 32 games.

Leeds interested in Julian Quinones

Leeds see themselves in the relegation battle this season. This hasn’t been helped by them most recently losing 5-1 to Crystal Palace.

When it comes to scoring goals in the division, the club haven’t had much of a problem. They have scored 39 goals, this is the second most in the bottom seven of the table. Rodrigo has managed 13 of these, but then the next top goal scorer only has five.

Quinones could help provide the club with another talisman. They need multiple players hitting double digits in the Premier League.

The 26 year old, was famously sent off for making an X-rated gesture at the referee after scoring. Only a one-off, but if signed, Leeds will be hoping this doesn’t become a regular thing.

If Leeds stay up, they need some strength in depth. The Atlas star will come with some risk. He is unproven in Europe, but there is no doubt that he is a clinical finisher on his day.

