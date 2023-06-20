Leeds United need to appoint a manager sooner rather than later, and it appears that we’re now in the final stages of the hunt for a new gaffer.

Indeed, formal interviews are taking place this week, and one manager who has held face-to-face talks with Leeds is Scott Parker according to The Athletic.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since leaving Club Brugge earlier this year, and a return to England appears to be on the cards for the former Fulham boss.

Photo by Bruno de Carvalho/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Parker would certainly feel more at home in England than he would in Belgium, while the Championship is also his spiritual home when it comes to management.

Indeed, in two seasons in the Championship, Parker has been promoted on two occasions, albeit with two brilliant squads that probably should have done better.

Parker’s style of play probably wouldn’t go down well at Leeds as he is indeed a very pragmatic manager, but he is highly-rated by his peers.

Gary Neville has hailed him as a ‘special’ coach, while Alex Ferguson has described him as ‘great’ in the past.

You don’t earn that sort of praise without having a bit about you, that’s for sure.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

If Leeds are simply looking to get promoted this season, then Parker may be the man for them. He has a 100 per cent promotion record after all.

However, in the long-term, he may not be the best option as he does have a 100 per cent relegation record in the Premier League too, taking Fulham down twice, while Bournemouth were well on their way before sacking him earlier this season.

Whether or not Leeds go for Parker remains to be seen, but it looks as though he is one of the final candidates on their shortlist after being interviewed.