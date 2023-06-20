Patrick Vieira is said to be a contender for the Leeds United job.

That is according to The Mail who report that Vieira is amongst the candidates to replace Sam Allardyce at Elland Road.

Leeds are looking for a forward-thinking manager to take them forwards with the likes of Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter linked, and now, Vieira is in the frame.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

This is a very exciting link to say the least.

Yes, his time at Crystal Palace ended poorly, but that first 18 months at Selhurst Park were very exciting. He got the Eagles playing some brilliant football and he bloodied a few noses in the Premier League.

At the age of just 46, Vieira is still quite a young coach, and he’s been tipped for big things within the game.

Indeed, Vieira was, at one point, tipped as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City when the time comes, and while it looks like that ship may have sailed, the fact that those conversations even happened goes to show just how highly-rated Vieira is as a gaffer.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Frenchman would have no issue when it comes to commanding respect in the Leeds dressing room. He’s one of the most legendary figures in football history due to his remarkable playing career.

As for this Leeds squad, Vieira could work wonders with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto, two flair players who would have fit into his Crystal Palace team with ease, and while he may be leaving, Vieira already has a great relationship with Jack Harrison from their time together in New York.

This is going to be a big week at Leeds, and it may well end with Vieira being appointed as their new manager.