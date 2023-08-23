Leeds United are now desperate to sign ‘outstanding’ attacker, ready to pay £15m for him

If you’ve watched any of Leeds’ opening games in the Championship this season the need for a new striker should be abundantly clear.

The Whites are yet to win a single match in the Championship, and that’s due to the fact they’re so wasteful in front of goal.

The fact that two of their three goals scored in the league so far have been by defenders tells you all you need to know, and a new striker should be a top priority for the Yorkshire club right now.

Luckily, it looks as though help could be on the way.

Indeed, according to Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon, Leeds are now desperate to sign Joel Piroe from Swansea City and are ready to pay £15m for his services.

£15m is massive money for a Championship club to spend, especially as Leeds have barely recouped any cash this summer.

Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

£15m may be enough to tempt Swansea, but Nixon notes it will be difficult to agree personal terms with the player as he’s only one year away from becoming a free agent.

However, desperate times call for desperate measures, and spending that money on Piroe could be the difference between promotion and staying in the secod-tier for another season.

Described as an ‘outstanding’ striker in the past, Piroe has proven that he can cut the mustard in the Championship after netting 41 league goals over the past two seasons in a Swansea side that hasn’t really been amongst the best in the division.

Piroe is dynamite in front of goal, and if Leeds can keep hold of some of their more creative wingers such as Luis Sinisterra and Crysencio Summerville, he could score bags of goals.

Of course, whether or not Leeds are able to get this deal done remains to be seen, but the fact that they’re pushing so hard for a player who will cost so much is a real statement of intent.