Report: Leeds target Hasenhuttl turns down Hoffenheim job











Leeds United have been linked with Ralph Hasenhuttl in recent days.

I News reported yesterday that the Whites are eyeing the 55-year-old as a potential Jesse Marsch replacement.

Leeds parted company with Marsch on Monday after the Whites lost to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It was the Elland Road outfit’s seventh Premier League game without a victory.

Leeds haven’t won in the league since 5 November and only goal difference separates them from the bottom three.

And Hasenhuttl is said to be one of the Whites’ targets to replace Marsch in the Elland Road dugout.

Now, Florian Plettenberg has provided an update on the former Southampton manager’s future.

The Sky Germany journalist tweeted to say Hasenhuttl had rejected the Hoffenheim job.

As per Sport Witness, Plettenberg had previously reported that the German was one of Hoffenheim’s top targets.

However, the reporter now claims Hasenhuttl ‘said no’ to the Bundesliga side.

Hoffenheim now apparently have a new ‘top candidate’.

Pellegrini Matarazzo is set to hold ‘final talks’ for the job today, added Plettenberg.

News #Hasenhüttl: Talks took place but he said NO to Hoffenheim! New top candidate now: Pellegrino Matarazzo! Final talks today. @_dennisbayer @SkySportDE 🇦🇹🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/d5eRQ3ypRE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 7, 2023

Interesting news as far as Leeds and their fans are concerned.

Hasenhuttl has reportedly turned down a job in the Bundesliga, a league – and a country – he knows well.

Considering there are links with Leeds, could the former Saints boss be holding out for the Elland Road hotseat?

More of the same?

Hasenhuttl wouldn’t be the most inspiring choice for Leeds manager at this moment in time.

Admittedly, he did have his good moments at Southampton.

Pep Guardiola previously said – as per the Manchester City website – that Hasenhuttl was an “excellent” manager.

Photo by Mike Egerton – Pool/Getty Images

However, Saints sacked Hasenhuttl in November with the club battling relegation.

And like Marsch, Hasenhuttl hails from the Red Bull school of football.

This managerial style hasn’t worked particularly well for Leeds, so Hasenhuttl may just be too similar to Marsch.