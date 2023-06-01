Report: Leeds’ players have decided who they want to manage them next season, he’s a ‘tactical genius’











Leeds’ players are apparently keen for Sam Allardyce to stay on as their manager next season.

That is according to The Sun, who report a cohort of Leeds players are keen for Big Sam to stay on and try to lead them back into the Premier League.

This is somewhat surprising to hear it must be said.

This Leeds squad is largely comprised of players who are disciples of Marcelo Bielsa and his forward-thinking style of football, so it’s something of a shock to hear that the squad are keen to continue working under Allardyce, a manager who, with all due respect, doesn’t play the ‘right’ way.

Indeed, Allardyce’s football isn’t the most fun to watch and it certainly isn’t the most fun to play, so it is something of a surprise to see that the Leeds players want him to stay on.

However, with that being said, it has to be noted that all of the noises coming out of Leeds over the past month or so have suggested that everyone is really enjoying working with Allardyce.

He’s been noted for being a positive figure around the training ground, while the sessions he’s been putting on have been positively received by the players too.

Of course, he didn’t get the results needed to keep Leeds in the Premier League, but there were some valiant performances along the way against both Newcastle and Manchester City.

Say what you will about Allardyce, but he is a safe pair of hand at any level and he would at least have Leeds in and around the top six next season.

We may not get a conclusion on this front for a little while yet. After all. We don’t even know who will own the club heading into next season, but don’t be shocked if the so-called ‘tactical genius’ does remain in the dugout for another year.

