Leeds United now want to sign Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom in the summer if he misses out on promotion.

That’s according to TalkSPORT who provide an update on the 27-year-old’s future.

This season has been a real story of redemption for Akpom, after finding himself training with the under-21s during pre-season.

A seven-game spell outside of the squad saw Middlesbrough struggle for consistency before being called back into the first-team in October.

He’s not stopped scoring ever since, with Michael Carrick getting the best out of the former Arsenal man.

He’s now top of the goal scoring charts in the Championship as Middlesbrough try to chase down Sheffield United for an automatic promotion spot.

Akpom may be plying his trade in the Premier League regardless, as Leeds are among that clubs that want to sign him.

The Whites have benefitted in the past from recruiting a forward from the Riverside.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Patrick Bamford fired them back to the Premier League after a spell with Boro back in 2018.

However, Akpom has already scored more goals in England’s second tier than Bamford ever managed.

Leeds want to sign Akpom this summer

The report from TalkSPORT claims that Everton and Crystal Palace are also among the teams looking at Akpom.

Leeds are desperately looking for a solution to their shyness in front of goal right now.

Aside from Rodrigo, no player has more than four league goals this season.

The Spanish international has also been unavailable through injury for much of the campaign, which has severely hindered Javi Gracia’s side.

Akpom has played top-flight football in Greece and Belgium, but only made one Premier League appearance for Arsenal as a youngster.

There is a risk involved in signing forwards from the Championship, but plenty of success stories too.

Photo by Trevor Wilkinson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

For every Adam Armstrong, there’s an Aleksandar Mitrovic. For every Karlan Grant, there’s an Ivan Toney.

Discovering a player who can score regularly in the Premier League is extremely difficult.

Leeds want Akpom to come in this summer and be the answer, if he’s not already helped Middlesbrough return to the top-flight already.

